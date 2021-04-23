JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely amid weak global cues; HCL Tech Q4 nos today

LIVE market update: SGX Nifty was down 60 points at 14,343 at 7:30 AM.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE update: Domestic markets may begin on a tepid note on Friday as global mood remains sombre. White House intends to push a sweeping overhaul of the US tax system and call for increasing the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, Bloomberg reported. It would also nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6 per cent for people earning more than $1 million. 
News of the proposal triggered sharp declines on Wall Street with the three main indies -- the Dow Jones Industrial, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 -- ending 0.9 per cent down each. 

Matching the mood, equities in Asia too started on a sombre note. Japan's Nikkei quoted 0.61 per cent lower in early deals, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.30 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.04 per cent. SGX Nifty, meanwhile, was down 60 points at 14,343 at 7:30 AM.

Back home, daily virus cases broke yet another record on Thursday as the single-day spike jumped past 3.32 lakh-mark, taking the total caseload of India to 16.2 million.

Earnings today
HCL Technologies, M&M Financial Services, and Indiabulls Real Estate are among the 16 companies scheduled to report their March quarter results today.

Contribution from DWS Limited - a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting firm that HCL Tech acquired recently - demand in areas of digital foundation projects and improving traction in ER&D segment should aid HCL Tech's March quarter performance. However, on account of a one-time bonus impact, the IT company's March quarter profit after tax (PAT) is expected to plummet between 26-31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), analysts say. READ PREVIEW HERE

