MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely amid weak global cues; HCL Tech Q4 nos today
LIVE market update: SGX Nifty was down 60 points at 14,343 at 7:30 AM.
News of the proposal triggered sharp declines on Wall Street with the three main indies -- the Dow Jones Industrial, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 -- ending 0.9 per cent down each.
Matching the mood, equities in Asia too started on a sombre note. Japan's Nikkei quoted 0.61 per cent lower in early deals, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.30 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.04 per cent. SGX Nifty, meanwhile, was down 60 points at 14,343 at 7:30 AM.
Back home, daily virus cases broke yet another record on Thursday as the single-day spike jumped past 3.32 lakh-mark, taking the total caseload of India to 16.2 million.
Earnings today
HCL Technologies, M&M Financial Services, and Indiabulls Real Estate are among the 16 companies scheduled to report their March quarter results today.
Contribution from DWS Limited - a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting firm that HCL Tech acquired recently - demand in areas of digital foundation projects and improving traction in ER&D segment should aid HCL Tech's March quarter performance. However, on account of a one-time bonus impact, the IT company's March quarter profit after tax (PAT) is expected to plummet between 26-31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), analysts say. READ PREVIEW HERE
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
