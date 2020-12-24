JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at green start; Mrs Bectors Food to list today

LIVE stock market updates: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will debut at the bourses today, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 288 per share

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Market live updates: The Indian markets are set to open on a cheerful note on Thursday ahead of the Christmas holiday, with the SGX Nifty trading over 100 points higher at 13,712 amid firm global cues. That said, weekly options expiry may keep trading volatile.

Wall Street ended mostly higher on the back of a mixed US economic data that showed lower jobless claims and an uptick in new orders for durable goods, but also a pullback in consumer spending. The Dow Jones closing up 0.38 per cent and the S&P 500 edging 0.07 per cent higher. The Nasdaq declined 0.3 per cent.

In Asia, shares rose on Thursday ahead of the Christmas break, as global investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and economic recovery prospects. Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei was up half a per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was flat.

New listing

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will debut at the bourses today, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 288 per share. It is expected to list with a bumper premium after its Rs 540.54-crore public issue was subscribed 198.02 times, the highest subscription seen by IPO in 2020.

(With inputs from Reuters)

