MARKET LIVE: Muted start on cards amid weak global cues; RIL, SCI in focus
LIVE stock market updates: Antony Waste Handling Cell will take a second shot at going public as the company will launch its Rs 300-crore IPO again today
Stock brokers (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
That said, bulls may try to make a comeback after the US congressional leaders on Sunday reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new coronavirus aid in months, with votes likely later today.
SGX Nifty fell 50-odd points to 13,720 levels at 7:30, indicating a negative start for the Indian markets today.
Antony Waste Handling IPO
Antony Waste Handling Cell will take a second shot at going public as the company will launch its Rs 300-crore IPO again today. The price band for the issue is Rs 313-315 per share.
Global cues
Asian stocks slipped in Monday's early trade as investors gave a cautious welcome to the US stimulus bill news, and Brexit talks dragged on with no agreement in sight.
Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.7 per cent while Australia's ASX200 and Korea's Kospi were down half a per cent, each.
(With inputs from Reuters)
