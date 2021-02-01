JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: How will Union Budget 2021 impact your portfolio?

LIVE market: The Finance Minister has promised a "never before" budget that would help revive economic sentiment in a Covid-19 impacted year

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The markets will today react to the Budget 2021 proposals, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament later in the day. The SGX Nifty was trading 43 points down at 13,677, at 7 AM, indicating a negative start for the domestic benchmark indices, amid weakness in their Asian peers.

The FM has promised a "never before" budget that would help revive economic sentiment in a Covid-19 impacted year. While most experts suggest the government should loosen its purse strings and not worry about the fiscal deficit, it will be a tightrope walk for the FM to increase spending without going overboard. Growth and not fiscal prudence, experts say, should be the priority. READ MORE ON WHAT TO EXPECT

