- Should you buy jewellery stocks ahead of the festive season?
- Sebi tightens overseas norms for alternative investment and VC funds
- Nifty gains for 8th straight day; longest streak since November 2020
- American Balanced Fund offloads Rs 1k-cr shares of Embassy Office REIT
- India's market capitalisation hits new record high of Rs 280.5 trillion
- India PC market grows 17.8% to 3.7 million in April-June 2022 quarter: IDC
- Sebi comes out with guidelines for overseas investment by AIFs, VCFs
- Adani Ent m-cap hits Rs 3.5 trillion, Adani Power m-cap set to surpass NTPC
- Zomato, 4 others zoom up to 45% in August; charts suggest more strength
- Airtel hits 3-month high; up 4% in 2 days on Rs 8k-cr 5G spectrum payment
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,973 levels, hinting a flat start to trade.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US markets saw marginal gains on Thursday as Dow Jones rose 0.06 per cent, whereas both S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite gained 0.2 per cent each.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, however, edged lower in Friday's morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 1 per cent, and Australia’s S&P 200 fell 0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edged up on hopes of stronger demand. Brent crude climbed 0.1 per cent to $96 per barrel and WTI Crude gained 0.2 per cent to $90 per barrel.
Back home, shares of OMCs and aviation will be in focus after the government revised windfall profit tax for the third time. Besides, JK Tyres will be on investors radar after the company hiked prices by 6 to 7 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More