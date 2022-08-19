JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start amid weak global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,973 levels, hinting a flat start to trade.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
Markets are likely to start volatile on Friday amid weak global cues and elevating crude oil prices. As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,973 levels, hinting a flat start to trade.

Globally, the US markets saw marginal gains on Thursday as Dow Jones rose 0.06 per cent, whereas both S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite gained 0.2 per cent each.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific, however, edged lower in Friday's morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 1 per cent, and Australia’s S&P 200 fell 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edged up on hopes of stronger demand. Brent crude climbed 0.1 per cent to $96 per barrel and WTI Crude gained 0.2 per cent to $90 per barrel.

Back home, shares of OMCs and aviation will be in focus after the government revised windfall profit tax for the third time. Besides, JK Tyres will be on investors radar after the company hiked prices by 6 to 7 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh