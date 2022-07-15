- Two-wheeler stocks ready to roll on pick-up in mobility
- Sensex, Nifty slide for a fourth straight session; IT, banking shares drop
- Start-ups trump traditional companies in value creation, shows data
- Overseas investors continue to cut shareholding in both HDFC, HDFC Bank
- World stocks skid as interest rate hike bets keep investors cautious
- Focus on windfall tax review leads to oil stocks ending in the green
- Consistent growth, margins in Q1 keep Mindtree ahead of larger peers
- Rising interest rates, inflation to affect affordable HFCs' growth: Report
- RIL, ONGC gain amid report govt may lower windfall tax on fuel on Friday
- NMDC hits 52-week low on weak earnings concerns; declines 7% in three days
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints faint start amid weak global cues, up 40 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:47 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,984 levels, up 46-odd points on the Nifty50.
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Midcap smallcap stocks
Globally, the US markets were mixed on Thursday as Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipped 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. However, investors turned their focus to growth stocks as NASDAQ Composite gained 0.03 per cent.
That said, Asia-Pacific markets traded on a volatile note on Friday morning. While Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched up on Friday amid uncertainity around rate hikes by the US Fed. Brent Crude advanced 0.9 per cent to $100 per barrel and WTI Crude climbed 0.7 per cent to $96 per barrel.
Back home, shares of L&T Technology Services and Oberoi Realty will be in focus as they report their June quarter 2022 results. Besides, cement maker - ACC reported 60.7 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 227 crore from Rs 569 crore, a year ago.
