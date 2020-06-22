JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat opening for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
The Indian markets are likely to start this week on a flat note with a negative bias, on the back of similar trend in global indices. Geopolitical developments, trend in Covid-19 cases, and March quarter earnings are likely to be the key triggers for the markets today.
 
India went past the 4 lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,915 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,294, according to Worldometer. 

Results today

On the results front, a total of 61 companies including Dhanlaxmi Bank and AIA Engineering, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

Global markets

Among Asian indices, South Korea's Kospi and Austrlia's ASX were trading 0.8 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei was flat. In commodities, oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers. Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to $42.28 a barrel .

