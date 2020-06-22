- Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 1.76 trillion in m-cap; Reliance leads rally
- Women form less than 25% of most Indian companies' board, says study
- Rate-sensitive sectors on a strong run since RBI's 40 bps repo rate cut
- Street signs: Lacklustre retail demand for OFS, bond sales, and more
- Deleveraging, lower capex and ARPU rise to aid RIL's earnings growth
- Investors to monitor geopolitical developments, Covid-19 trends: Analysts
- FPIs infuse Rs 17,985 cr in June amid increasing liquidity, risk appetite
- Nifty P/E multiple up 50% from lows of March on 'benign liquidity' in mkt
- PSU stocks still on shaky ground as call for privatisation intensifies
- Refund money or pay interest: Securities Appellate Tribunal directs Sebi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat opening for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Dalmia Bharat
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
The Indian markets are likely to start this week on a flat note with a negative bias, on the back of similar trend in global indices. Geopolitical developments, trend in Covid-19 cases, and March quarter earnings are likely to be the key triggers for the markets today.
India went past the 4 lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,915 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,294, according to Worldometer.
Results today
On the results front, a total of 61 companies including Dhanlaxmi Bank and AIA Engineering, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
Global markets
Among Asian indices, South Korea's Kospi and Austrlia's ASX were trading 0.8 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei was flat. In commodities, oil prices nudged higher on Monday on tighter supplies from major producers. Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to $42.28 a barrel .
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More