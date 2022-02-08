MARKETS: Muted start on horizon amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to open on a quiet note on Tuesday as per trends indicated by the SGX futures, which were quoting 17,238 levels, around 20 points up from Nifty's spot close.

Investors may choose to be in wait and watch mode ahead of the RBI MPC meet that is slated to begin today.

In the market, is set to make its public debut. The issue had garnered 17.4x subscriptions, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) indicates a likely 10 per cent gain for the stock.

Among individual shares, Bata India, Bharti Airtel, Escorts, Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, Jindal Steel, Godrej Consumer products and TTML are likely to be on investor radar ahead of their Q3 earnings.



In the primary market, the IPO of Vedant Fashions had been subscribed just 21 per cent on day 2. The offer ends for subscription today.

Global cues



The US stocks ended with marginal losses on Monday amid mixed corporate earnings. The underlying tone remained nervous with analysts suggesting that the were pricing in a one-in-three chance of 50 bps rate hike in March itself.

Whereas, oil prices eased a wee bit as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran. Brent crude was down 0.6 per cent at $92.69 a barrel, and WTI oil futures slipped 1.3 per cent to $91.32 a barrel.

Most of the major in Asia were up this morning. Kospi soared over a per cent. Nikkei, Straits Times and Taiwan too gained 0.7-0.9 per cent each.