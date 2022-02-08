MARKETS: Muted start on horizon amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty flat

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to open on a quiet note on Tuesday as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which were quoting 17,238 levels, around 20 points up from Nifty's spot close.
Investors may choose to be in wait and watch mode ahead of the RBI MPC meet that is slated to begin today.
In the market, Adani Wilmar is set to make its public debut. The issue had garnered 17.4x subscriptions, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) indicates a likely 10 per cent listing gain for the stock.
Among individual shares, Bata India, Bharti Airtel, Escorts, Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, Jindal Steel, Godrej Consumer products and TTML are likely to be on investor radar ahead of their Q3 earnings. READ MORE.
In the primary market, the IPO of Vedant Fashions had been subscribed just 21 per cent on day 2. The offer ends for subscription today.
