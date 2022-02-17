JUST IN
Q3 earnings growth slowest in 6 quarters. What lies ahead?
Business Standard

MARKETS: Positive start on horizon as SGX Nifty rises 50 pts; Nestle eyed

Stock market LIVE: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,374 levels around 8 am, over 50 points higher than Nifty's previous spot close.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Ambuja Cements, Nestle, TCS, Wipro, Kalpataru

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are expected to start Thursday's session in the positive zone as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which were quoting 17,374 levels around 8 am, over 50 points higher than Nifty's previous spot close.

Today' session could witness volatility on account of the weekly F&O expiry. Meanwhile, investors may also take into account the January Fed meeting minutes, which showed that the central bank believes it is time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.


This apart, among stocks, Ambuja Cement and Nestle India are scheduled to announce December quarter earnings and may remain in focus.

Global Cues

The US markets ended a volatile session of trade on Wednesday with marginal losses as investors heaved a sigh of relief after Fed FOMC release minutes indicated that the central bank intends to raise interest rates, but decisions would be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Thus, allying some fears of back-to-back rate hikes this calendar year. The Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.1 per cent each.

Meanwhile, Oil prices rose as the US and NATO questioned Russia’s willingness to negotiate a solution to the crisis, and accused it of increasing its military build-up surrounding Ukraine. Brent crude surged 1.6 per cent to $94.81 a barrel, and WTI crude jumped 1.7 per cent to $93.66, a barrel.

Major markets in Asia exhibited a mixed trend this morning. Kospi surged 1.2 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan were up 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.4 per cent, and Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 per cent. Hang Seng traded on a flat note.

First Published: Thu, February 17 2022. 08:20 IST

