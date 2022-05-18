- Will govt's divestment enter slow lane after LIC's weak debut?
- NFTs, Metaverse prices follow crash of cryptos; innovations finding favour
- A weak rupee spells more trouble for consumer durables companies
- Markets zoom over 2.5%; Sensex, Nifty post second-biggest gain of 2022
- Assets of AIF industry grow 42% in the past year, shows Sebi data
- Sebi receives two names for NSE top job, may ask exchange for more
- BofA slashes Nifty target to 16k by Dec on inflation, rate hikes concerns
- Bofa cuts Nifty target by 1,000 pts to 16,000, sees flat market this year
- LIC IPO: Banks get just 0.06% of proceeds to handle India's largest float
- Down nearly 8% at closing bell, LIC adds to poor listing scorecard of PSUs
MARKET LIVE: Subdued open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as SGX Nifty muted
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,230 levels, indicating a likely opening loss of 20-30 points for the Nifty benchmark.
On Tuesday, the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate for April rose to the highest level in the current 2011-12 series at 15.08 per cent, raising prospects for more rate hikes by the RBI.
The RBI's latest meeting's minutes, where it delivered a surprise rate hike of 40 bps points, will be released today, and will be on investors' radar.
That said, the Federal Reserve also remains firm on getting soaring prices to inch down. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the bank will not hesitate to keep raising rates until inflation comes down.
Primary market
The IPO of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 29 per cent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday, led by retail investors whose category was subscribed 57 per cent.
Luxury and premium watch retailer Ethos’ IPO will open today for subscription. It raised around Rs 142 crore from anchor investors ahead of the share sale.
Global cues
US stocks surged overnight with the Dow gaining 1.34 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 2 per cent and the Nasdaq added 2.76 per cent.
Most Asian markets gained this morning. Nikkei rose 1.15 per cent, Hang Seng opened flat. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component advanced up to 1.2 per cent. Kospi and Strait Times rose 0.3 and 0.7 per cent, respectively.
Oil prices were also up in early deals on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country eases its Covid-19 restrictions. Brent crude and WTI futures rose 1 per cent each to $113 and $114 a barrel.
