MARKETS: Positive start on cards; SGX Nifty up 50 pts, global cues firm

-
ALSO READ
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Airtel's Rs 21k-cr rights issue may open exit door for Voda Idea: Analysts
Bharti Airtel hits all-time high on robust outlook; stock up 20% in 3 weeks
Sensex tanks 1,170pts, Nifty below 17,450; RIL, Paytm slide, Airtel up 4%
Bharti Airtel stock declines over 4% on fundraising plans
-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices may start Wednesday's session slightly in the green zone as per trend indicated by the SGX Nifty Futuures, which were quoting 17,331 levels at 8 am. This is 50-odd points higher than Nifty's spot close in the previous session.
On Tuesday, the indices had closed with mild gains in a highly volatile session.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU