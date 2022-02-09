JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Vedanta, IRCTC, Bata, Jindal Steel, RITES, Power

Here's why HDFC Securities recommends buying National Aluminium, PNB
Business Standard

MARKETS: Positive start on cards; SGX Nifty up 50 pts, global cues firm

Stock market LIVE: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,331, which is 50 points up from Nifty's spot close on Tuesday.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Markets

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, stock market, brokers, investors, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices may start Wednesday's session slightly in the green zone as per trend indicated by the SGX Nifty Futuures, which were quoting 17,331 levels at 8 am. This is 50-odd points higher than Nifty's spot close in the previous session.

On Tuesday, the indices had closed with mild gains in a highly volatile session.

Such volatility may appear today as well owing to nervousness ahead of the RBI MPC meeting outcome on Thursday.

Among those stocks which declared Q3 results the day before, Bharti Airtel and Godrej Consumer Products are likely to be in focus.

That apart, ACC, Berger Paints, Bosch, DCB Bank, GMR Infra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Nykaa, Petronet LNG, PowerGrid Corporation, SAIL, and Tata Power may also be eyed ahead of the December quarter earnings today.

Global cues

The Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking shares as US Treasury yields jumped ahead of the inflation data this week. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon also aided the momentum. Dow Jones and Nasdaq rallied 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, while the S&P 500 added 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices cooled-off from recent 7-year highs as the resumption of indirect talks between the US and Iran rekindled hopes of exports from the OPEC producer. Brent and WTI crude oil futures dropped 2.1 per cent each to $90.78 and $89.36, a barrel, respectively.

Major markets in Asia logged notable gains in early morning trades on Wednesday. Hang Seng soared nearly 2 per cent, and Kospi surged nearly a per cent. Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent, and Taiwan added 0.6 per cent. Straits Times was up 0.2 per cent. Shanghai Composite, however, was marginally in red.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU