MARKETS: Muted start likely; Indiabulls Housing, RateGain listing in focus

US Fed's policy to intensify FPI sell off on Dalal Street?
Stock market LIVE: Market participants will track FII flows over the next few days given the US Fed's stance on early withdrawal of pandemic-related stimulus and rate hike by the Bank of England

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Domestic equities may witness another subdued trading session given tthe uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant. Also, market participants will track the foreign fund flows over the next few days given the global bankers' stance on early withdrawal of pandemic-related stimulus and rate hike by the Bank of England.

At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,284 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,248 on Thursday.

New listing
RateGain Travel & Technologies will be in focus as the stock makes its debut today. The IPO was subscribed 17.41 times, while according to reports the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a likely 8-10 per cent listing gain.

Global markets

The US markets ended lower on Thursday. Nasdaq plunged 2.5 per cent. Dow Jones was down 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 index shed 0.9 per cent.

Major markets in Asia were mixed this morning. Nikkei had declined 0.9 per cent, and Hang Seng had slipped 0.6 per cent. Shanghai too was down 0.2 per cent. Whereas, Kospi was up 0.2 per cent, while Straits Times and Taiwan were flat.

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 08:21 IST

