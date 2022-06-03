- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open gap-up amid upbeat global cues
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 500 points, Nifty nears 16,800; IT stocks lead
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,800 levels, hinting at an opening gain of around 200 points for the Nifty.
Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices started Friday’s session on an upbeat note following a relief rally in the US markets overnight.
The BSE Sensex rose 500 points to 56,320, while the NSE Nifty climbed 150 points to 16,780.
Among the Sensex-30 shares, HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys, Tech M, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Reliance, and SBI were the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent. Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints and NTPC, meanwhile, were the sole losers.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in gree, rising up to 0.8 per cent.
