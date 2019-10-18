MARKET LIVE: Corporate earnings, global cues to steer markets; RIL in focus

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets would track corporate earnings, minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's October monetary policy meeting, and global cues to steer through the day.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled at 39,052 levels, up 453 points or over 1 per cent. The broader Nifty50 index ended 122 points, or over 1 per cent, higher at 11,586-mark.

The rupee darted up 27 paise to close at 71.16 against the US dollar, led by optimism over the Brexit deal.

EARNINGS TODAY

About 22 companies, including Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries, are scheduled to announce their Q2 earnings later today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal.

Trends on SGX Nifty, however, suggest a negative start to the domestic indices. The Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures was trading 30 points lower in the early trade.


MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones gained 0.09 per cent, the S&P 500 finished up 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 per cent during the overnight trade on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 07:08 IST

