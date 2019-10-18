Hard path to growth: How the next 6 months look for India's economy

With the first half of 2019-20 having presented a dismal picture of the Indian economy, speculation is rife on whether the remaining six months would be better or worse. Let us assess the prospects of each of the key sectors of the economy in the second half of 2019-20 — overall economic growth, foreign trade, industrial output and retail inflation.

The first quarter of 2019-20 saw economic growth at a six-year low of 5 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimates that growth, or the rise in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, should see an improvement ...