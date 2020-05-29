- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; RIL, Voda Idea in focus
MARKET LIVE: All eyes on Q4 GDP data today; RIL, Voda Idea in focus
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
The Indian markets are likely to begin the June series with a gap-down, tracking weakness in global markets amid escalating US-China tensions.
Moreover, the expectation of a somber GDP data for January-March quarter is also likely to keep sentiment in check. The numbers, which are likely to come in post-market hours, are expected to show growth contracting with some analysts penciling in a 5 per cent dip. READ MORE
Vodafone Idea will be in focus today on report that Google is in talks to buy a 5 per cent stake in the company. In another development, sources have told Business Standard that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 31 companies including Voltas, Jubilant Life Sciences, and Metropolis Healthcare, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
Global cues
Wall Street ended lower on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on China on Friday. The Dow Jones fell 0.58 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.46 per cent.
Asian shares also dipped in early trade. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei both slipped 0.7 per cent while Australia's ASX200 was down 1.1 per cent.
In comodities, oil prices gave up some of their gains overnight. Brent was last down 1.47 per cent at $34.77 a barrel.
