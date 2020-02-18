- Participatory notes investments hit nearly 11-year low till December-end
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open lower; Voda Idea, Network18 in focus
Stock-specific news flow and update on Covid-19 (coronavirus) could sway investor sentiment today.
Reliance Industries could move the indices as the behemoth is consolidating its media and distribution properties -- TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Den Networks and Network18 Media & Investments -- under a single entity, making Network18 an entity with about Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue and benefit from substantial economies of scale.
Further, shares of telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea would continue to remain in focus.
GLOBAL MARKETS
US stock futures slipped from record levels on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.20 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.59 pe cent.
In the commodities market, oil prices extended gains to hit their highest levels since the end of January.
(With inputs from Reuters)
