MARKET LIVE: Muted opening seen; focus on AGR hearing in SC today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are expeted to open on a flat note today on the back of a muted trend in Asian markets. Investors will today track global cues for market direction while corporate earnings will induce stock-specific movements.
Telecom stocks will be in focus in today's session as the Supreme Court is expected to give its final verdict in the AGR case today. This will decide whether the telecom companies will be allowed a relaxed payment structure for clearing the dues they owe to the Union government. READ MORE
Defence-related stocks may also trade actively today after the government yesterday announced a phased, year-wise embargo on the import of 101 items of defence equipment. The military will be required to buy it from Indian defence manufacturers. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 100 companies including Titan and Bank of Baroda are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
Global cues
Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6 per cent in early deals while Hang Seng slipped 0.9 per cent. The Japanese and Singaporean markets closed for public holidays.
