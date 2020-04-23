JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for Indian indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets
Investors will today react to the rebound in oil prices and global stocks, March quarter earnings, and coronavirus-related newsflow. US crude and Brent futures, both, rose more than 7 per cent on Wednesday after touching their lowest levels since 1999 on the prospects for further production cuts. In early trade today,

Besides, investors would track the two-day meeting of the economic advisory council which is expected to deliberate on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic growth in this fiscal year and the next.
 
RESULTS TODAY
 
In the earnings department, a total of seven companies including Britannia, Bharti Infratel, and Hathway Cable are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

On the Wall Street, major indices surged after the US Senate unanimously approved a new Covid-19 relief package worth nearly $500 billion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.8 per cent.

Asian equity markets edged higher in Thursday's early trade. Australian ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei added nearly 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.6 per cent.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

