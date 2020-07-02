- Morningstar downgrades two HDFC Mutual Fund's equity schemes to 'silver'
- Oil rises 2% on US crude stockpile draw, global manufacturing activity
- Sebi issues SoP to deal with possible defaults by trading, clearing members
- Prospective investors indicate appetite for YES Bank FPO at discount
- Street cheers Emami's plan to cut pledged shares despite tepid Q4 show
- Rising share of arbitrage funds in futures segment weighing on returns
- Broad-based criteria for safe harbour to apply to category-II FPIs
- Market Wrap, July 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- JSPL-Oman steel asset sale completion key for benefits of debt reduction
- MSCI defers decision on upping India weight in index for the second time
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for benchmark indices
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Abbott India
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to track their global peers today in the absence of major domestic cues. Investors will track the Covid-19 cases trend and newflow, as well as auto sales data for May throughout the session.
A report by ICICI Securities indicates that pharma companies such as Abbott India, Pfizer, and Ipca Lab are among the eleven companies that are likely to be included in the F&O segment. READ MORE
Global cues
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq losed 0.95 per cent higher to kick off the third quarter. On the other hand, the Dow Jones fell 0.3 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.3 per cent in early deals while Australia's ASX gained 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was also up 0.2 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $41.95 a barrel.
