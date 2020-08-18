- 25% equity plans make less than 5% allocation to Reliance Industries
- RBI to sell 3 govt securities worth Rs 30,000 cr through e-Kuber on Aug 21
- Sterlite gains on Modi's rural connectivity plans, strong order book
- CG Power: Investors should keep an eye on progress in deal completion
- Retail investors increase stake in 1,018 NSE-listed firms in Q1FY21
- Feel good investment: Social, sustainability bonds surge in Covid-19 world
- Sebi bans Money Plus, proprietor from carrying out investment services
- Sebi imposes Rs 1 million fine on Bank of Baroda for violating MF norms
- Market Wrap, August 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Pending AGR verdict has been an overhang on telecom stocks.Should you exit?
MARKET LIVE: Flat start on the cards; HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank in focus
Investors will track global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments today. They will also follow Sebi's meeting today with brokers and depositories to hear their views on the new margin and share pledging norms that will be effective from September 1.
HDFC Bank will be in focus in today's session after US-based Rosen Law Firm said it plans to investigate potential securities claims against the bank following allegations of sharing "materially misleading business information" with investors. READ MORE
The RBI has lifted the restrictions imposed on the remuneration of private lender Bandhan Bank’s MD & CEO, after the bank's promoter reduced its stake in the bank to 40 per cent earlier this month to meet the regulator’s ownership norms. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 36 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, .are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
In the US, the Dow Jones fell 0.3 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.27 per cent, and the Nasdaq rose 1 per cent.
In Asia, Australian ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading flat with a positive bias in early deals while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 0.6 per cent. China’s central bank supplied $101 billion worth of liquidity to commercial lenders yesterday to help them manage upcoming government bond sales, while leaving the price of the money unchanged as the economy recovers.
