- Market Ahead, April 24: Top Factors That Could Guide Markets Today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 100 pts, indicates a gap-down open for indices
- Gold on top of Indian investors' mind, says World Gold Council report
- Indices keep rising on stimulus package hopes; IT, bank stocks spurt
- Franklin MF shuts 6 debt schemes over redemption pressure, liquidity crunch
- Covid-19 turbulence: FPIs turn risk averse, prune holdings in Indian firms
- Covid-19 impact: Demand, pricing pressures to weigh on Coal India
- Sebi eases default valuation for MFs, allows valuers to make exceptions
- Sebi halves post-buyback cooling off period for firms to six months
- Religare, other brokers follow Motilal Oswal, sue MCX over crude oil issue
MARKET LIVE: Sensex falls 200 points in pre-open, Nifty below 9,200
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A major event investors will track today will be the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to finalise a second stimulus package. According to reports, the upcoming package will again be aimed at the urban and rural poor; other disadvantaged sections of society; MSMEs; and some of the worst-affected sectors. READ MORE
Besides that, market participants will also track the global cues, coronavirus newsflow, Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement.
RESULTS TODAY
Today, Mindtree is slated to announce its March quarter results. The company is expected to take a hit on most of its verticals due to disruptions caused by Covid-19 with higher impact on the company's Travel and Hospitality vertical due to travel bans and restrictions.
GLOBAL CUES
On Wall Street, the main US stock indexes lost momentum in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.17 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended slightly in the red.
Asia equities were largely lower early Friday. Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were both down over 1 per cent each while Australia’s ASX 200 was up half a per cent. In commodities, Brent rose 4.7 per cent to settle at $21.33 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
