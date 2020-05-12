- Shree Cement's March quarter shows why it commands rich valuations
- Covid-19 impact: Demand collapse derails infra, services sectors' growth
- Low valuations don't make TechM a cool bet; investors advised caution
- Mysterious 2,819% stock rally has traders scratching their heads
- Sensex drops 740 pts from day's high; auto, tech stocks post strong gains
- PMS schemes deliver positive returns on the back of rebound in market
- Yields jump 20 bps on borrowing target hike, banks stem free fall
- After Franklin fiasco, unlisted debt securities come under Sebi scrutiny
- ICICI Bank: Weaker Q4 profits, tepid management commentary unnerves Street
- Rupee drops by 19p to 1-wk low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a cautious start for Indian indices
Click here for all the live market updates
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | nestle
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
BSE Stock Exchange
The indication by the Centre that the nationwide lockdown could be extended beyond May 17, albeit with eased restrictions for businesses, will be a major trigger for the Indian markets today. Investors will also digest the reports that the next stimulus package, which could total Rs 3 trillion or more, could soon be announced.
Investors will also await the industrial production data for March and consumer inflation for April, slated to be announced later in the day.
Market players would track MSCI's semi-annual index rejig that could be announced today. Tata Consumer, Torrent Pharma, Jubilant FoodWorks, may be included in the index, while Bharti Infratel, Shriram Transport, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Tata Power may be excluded.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 11 companies, including Nestle, Havells, and Bandhan Bank are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.
GLOBAL CUES
On the Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher but otherwise Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite both ended lower in overnight deals. Asian equities also slipped early Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were down 1.8 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.3 per cent. Australian ASX 200 index also fell 1.4 per cent.
In commodity markets, Brent crude was up half a per cent to $29.78 a barrel. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced it will slash oil output by another 1 million barrels.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More