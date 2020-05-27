MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive opening for indices

JUST IN
SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

A rally in global markets might mean a higher opening for the Indian markets today, although the gains will be capped by the continuously rising Covid-19 cases in India. Besides, investors will focus on earnings announcements and stock-specific action and the upcoming derivatives expiry is likely to add to the volatility.

Reliance Industries is again expected to be in focus today after reports said that an overseas listing may be on the cards for Jio Platforms. READ MORE
 
Results today

A total of 22 companies, including Dabur India, Sun Pharma, and United Spirits are scheduled to announce their results..

Global cues

Overnight, the US stocks closed higher. The Dow Jones ended 2.17 per cent up, the S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent.

Asian equities also rose on Tuesday as China’s promise of more stimulus cheered investors, who set aside concerns about tense rhetoric between China and the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1.7 per cent overnight, with South Korea up 1.75 per cent and Chinese blue chips 1 per cent higher.

In commodities, Brent futures rose 64 cents to settle at $36.17 a barrel.

