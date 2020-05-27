- Share sales in listed firms at record high of $4.4 billion this month
- Foreign funds flee India's bonds just when it needs them the most
- S&P 500 clears 3,000 barrier on hopes of recovery, Covid-19 vaccine
- Cash holdings of PMS schemes dip in April as markets rebound, data shows
- ED charge sheet: Franklin Templeton in a fix over YES Capital loans
- IPO market forecast remains moribund despite market regulator's concessions
- Bharti Airtel promoter raises Rs 8,433 cr by offloading 2.75% stake
- Pharma, chemical stocks lead under lockdown, Aurobindo is top performer
- Bata: Despite subdued Q4, hope of faster recovery may keep sentiment intact
- GSK Pharma: Near term headwinds may keep stock prices under pressure
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive opening for indices
A rally in global markets might mean a higher opening for the Indian markets today, although the gains will be capped by the continuously rising Covid-19 cases in India. Besides, investors will focus on earnings announcements and stock-specific action and the upcoming derivatives expiry is likely to add to the volatility.
Reliance Industries is again expected to be in focus today after reports said that an overseas listing may be on the cards for Jio Platforms. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 22 companies, including Dabur India, Sun Pharma, and United Spirits are scheduled to announce their results..
Global cues
Overnight, the US stocks closed higher. The Dow Jones ended 2.17 per cent up, the S&P 500 gained 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.17 per cent.
Asian equities also rose on Tuesday as China’s promise of more stimulus cheered investors, who set aside concerns about tense rhetoric between China and the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1.7 per cent overnight, with South Korea up 1.75 per cent and Chinese blue chips 1 per cent higher.
In commodities, Brent futures rose 64 cents to settle at $36.17 a barrel.
