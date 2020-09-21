- CAMS IPO is a good opportunity for long-term investors, say experts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 40 points; Route Mobile to list today
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets might open on a negative note today, as indicated by the SGX Nifty. Investors will continue to focus on global cues, India-China tensions, Covid-19 trends, and stock-specific developments. Besides, they will also track Brent crude oil, foreign fund flow, and the rupee's trajectory.
However, a big focus today will be the primary market, with two IPOs -- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Computer Age Management Services -- opening for subscription.
CAMS' IPO has the price band of Rs 1,229-Rs 1,230 per share while Chemcon Speciality's price band is Rs 305-306 per share. Both will close on Wednesday.
New listing
Route Mobile will debut at the bourses today after the finalisation of issue price at Rs 350 per share. The issue was subscribed over 73 times and is expected to list at a premium of 50-60 per cent.
Global cues
Stocks in Asia-Pacific also nudged lower on Monday ahead of China's benchmark lending rate decision. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.15 per cent in early trade while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.18 per cent. Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
