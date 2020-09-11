JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower start; IRCTC, BHEL results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets may open lower today, tracking weak global cues. Market participants will also follow stock-specific developments and keep an eye on newsflow on India-China and Covid-19 front. The July industrial and manufacturing production data is scheduled to release today, but after market hours.

Back home, the IMF has said the immediate priority for India needs to be a coordinated policy response to fight Covid-19 outbreak as it had an unprecedented impact on the economy. Moreover, ratings agency Crisil said the Indian economy is expected to contract by 9 per cent in FY21 as the coronavirus infections are yet to peak and the government was not providing adequate direct fiscal support. 

Results today

A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, and Adani Green are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2 per cent.

Asian markets were flat to mixed on Friday amid growing concerns about another round of negotiations on the UK’s departure from the European Union. Australian ASX 200 fell 1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent in early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also gained 0.1 per cent.

