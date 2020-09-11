- Wound-up schemes: Sebi quizzes Franklin Templeton over investment bets
- Gold exchange-traded funds see 5th consecutive month of inflows in August
- Heavyweight play lifts indices: Sensex up 646 pts, Nifty ends above 11,400
- At current valuation, very limited downside risk for ITC stock investors
- ONGC, OIL earnings hinge on upside in crude prices as production stagnates
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to top $200 bn market cap
- Market Wrap, Sept 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Despite volume uptick, Maruti's rally may fizzle out on multiple headwinds
- Reliance Industries shares up 8.5%; market valuation touches nearly $200 bn
- Indiabulls Ventures rallies over 150% in 3 months; stock nears 52-week high
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a lower start; IRCTC, BHEL results today
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets may open lower today, tracking weak global cues. Market participants will also follow stock-specific developments and keep an eye on newsflow on India-China and Covid-19 front. The July industrial and manufacturing production data is scheduled to release today, but after market hours.
Global cues
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.45 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.76 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2 per cent.
Back home, the IMF has said the immediate priority for India needs to be a coordinated policy response to fight Covid-19 outbreak as it had an unprecedented impact on the economy. Moreover, ratings agency Crisil said the Indian economy is expected to contract by 9 per cent in FY21 as the coronavirus infections are yet to peak and the government was not providing adequate direct fiscal support.
Results today
A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, and Adani Green are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Asian markets were flat to mixed on Friday amid growing concerns about another round of negotiations on the UK’s departure from the European Union. Australian ASX 200 fell 1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent in early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also gained 0.1 per cent.
