Sebi shortlists Bharti Airtel, Wipro, others to revamp IT infra network

Markets regulator Sebihas shortlisted eight companies including Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Tata Communications to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.
The other shortlisted companies are -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, IBM India, NTT India, Orange Business Services India Technology and Sify Technologies.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) islooking to refurbish its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.
Besides, it isplanning to have a centralised control over its network and IP (internet protocol) telephony infrastructure.
Accordingly, the regulator in July invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from solution providers for "upgrade and revamp of IT network, IP telephony and video conferencing set-up of Sebi".
Following this, these eight bidders have been shortlisted "for further process", Sebi said in a notice.
At the time of inviting EoI, Sebi said the proposed solution should be robust, secure, stable, efficient and easy to manage and should have latest collaborative features.
