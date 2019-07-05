- Union Budget 2019: No wild stock market swings expected on Friday
- Lower debt levels to strengthen outlook for Kalpataru Power Transmission
- Bank of Baroda begins post-merger innings on a strong wicket; stock rises
- Essel looks for investors to buy out MF biz as Seri deal hits roadblock
- Economic Survey 2019: Strong growth potential for discretionary majors
- Pharma funds remain in poor health amid headwinds on compliance
- IndiaMART InterMESH ends debut session with 34% gain over issue price
- Market Wrap July 4: Indices end higher ahead of Budget 2019
- YES Bank hits over 5-year low; down 38% in one month
- RITES, RVNL: Rail-related stocks gather steam. Analysts remain cautious
MARKET LIVE: How will Budget 2019 impact your portfolio?
Catch all the live updates from the stock market and Budget 2019 here
Markets will react to the Budget 2019 proposals, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.
Markets typically witness huge swings on Budget day. The Sensex has swung an average 3.1 per cent in past 21 budget day sessions, an analysis of trading data shows. This time, however, investors can expect a relative calm if the volatility gauge is anything to go by. READ MORE ON VOLATILITY IN TODAY'S TRADE
Experts expect the government to lay out a growth-oriented budget to pump-prime the economy. The priority, they say, should be to arrest the declining growth momentum and the crisis of confidence by being a little expansionary this time. Since inflation is expected to be benign in the short-to-medium term, many experts feel the government should let go of the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent set in the Interim Budget in February 2019. READ MORE ON WHAT TO EXPECT
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, in his maiden Economic Survey for 2018-19, released on Thursday, outlined a model based on constant disequilibrium and complementariness in investments, savings, job creation, demand, exports, and economic growth. Based on this model, Subramanian explained a strategy to make the economy grow 8 per cent a year, which is needed for gross domestic product (GDP) to touch $5 trillion by 2024-25 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
For the current fiscal year (2019-20 or FY20), he pegged growth at 7 per cent, only 0.2 percentage higher than 6.8 per cent growth in 2018-19 or FY19.
