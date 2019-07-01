- Street signs: Brokers up margin, KPR Agro IPO pull-out dulls mood, and more
- Indian markets have not sustained pre-Budget rallies in the past
- SBI Focused Equity Fund: Focused strategy, consistent performance
- Retailers to go on expansion spree amid muted same-store sales growth
- FPIs remain net buyers for 5th month in a row, pump Rs 10,384 cr in June
- Godrej Properties raises Rs 2,100 cr by issuing equity shares to QIP
- Impact of Sebi's norms for debt MFs: Companies may shift funds to banks
- SBI Mutual Fund bets big on Emami, increases stake from 0.68% to 8.8%
- Curbs laid down by Sebi could spell trouble for cash-strapped promoters
- Sebi to start second phase of UPI process for retail investors from July 1
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Budget 2019, US-China Trade, oil prices, Rupee
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The markets may remain volatile in the run-up to the Union Budget 2019-20 to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. A thaw in the US-China trade dispute will also guide investors' sentiment.
Global cues
Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as investors cheered trade truce between China and the US. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.6 per cent to a two-month top and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent.
Wall Street advanced in heavy trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.38 points to 26,600, while the S&P 500 gained 16.84 points to 2,942. The Nasdaq added 38.49 points to 8,006.
In the commodities market, oil prices swung high in early trade. Brent crude futures rose $1.04 cents to $65.78, while U.S. crude gained $1.03 cents to $59.50 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
