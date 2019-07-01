JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Budget 2019, US-China Trade, oil prices, Rupee

The markets may remain volatile in the run-up to the Union Budget 2019-20 to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. A thaw in the US-China trade dispute will also guide investors' sentiment.
 
Global cues

Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as investors cheered trade truce between China and the US. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.6 per cent to a two-month top and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent.

Wall Street advanced in heavy trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.38 points to 26,600, while the S&P 500 gained 16.84 points to 2,942. The Nasdaq added 38.49 points to 8,006.

In the commodities market, oil prices swung high in early trade. Brent crude futures rose $1.04 cents to $65.78, while U.S. crude gained $1.03 cents to $59.50 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

