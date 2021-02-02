MARKET LIVE: Sensex opens 750 points higher, Nifty tests 14,500; HDFC up 3%

- Stocks to watch: Indigo Paints, Eicher Motors, HDFC, Coal India, PVR
Sensex opens 750 points higher, Nifty tests 14,500; HDFC up 3%
Stock market LIVE updates
Topics
Budget 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
On Monday, the domestic benchmark indices logged their biggest Budget-day gain (in points terms) as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements to revive economic growth without increasing taxes were lauded by the Street.
Earnings today
HDFC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management and Tata Consumer Products are among 69 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Global cues
In early Asian trade, stocks advanced with US futures on Tuesday morning amid receding concerns about volatile retail trading, progress on vaccinations and talks over US stimulus. Topix index rose 0.8 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3 per cent, Kospi index gained 2.6 per cent and Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6 per cent.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 inched 0.07% higher in early trading.
In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.55 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
