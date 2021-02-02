JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex opens 750 points higher, Nifty tests 14,500; HDFC up 3%

Stock market LIVE updates

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Budget 2021

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,Budget 2021,Nirmala sitharaman,hdfc,banks
Stock market LIVE updates: The euphoria in the market is likely to continue even today with SGX Nifty ruling 75 points up at 14,435. While the market participants will continue to comb through the finer details of the Union Budget, global market mood, Q3 results and FII inflows will also sway the market sentiment. 

On Monday, the domestic benchmark indices logged their biggest Budget-day gain (in points terms) as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements to revive economic growth without increasing taxes were lauded by the Street. 

Earnings today
HDFC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management and Tata Consumer Products are among 69 companies set to announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Global cues
In early Asian trade, stocks advanced with US futures on Tuesday morning amid receding concerns about volatile retail trading, progress on vaccinations and talks over US stimulus. Topix index rose 0.8 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3 per cent, Kospi index gained 2.6 per cent and Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6 per cent.
 
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 inched 0.07% higher in early trading.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.55 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh