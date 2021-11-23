MARKETS: SGX Nifty down nearly 100 pts; Latent View Analytics to list today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap Podcast, Oct 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Who are the smartest stock market investors among Modi govt ministers?
Could a $10-million system have saved lives in Kozhikode plane crash?
Kozhikode airport rescue team was not familiar with Boeing 737: Crash probe
Pilot error led to AI Express crash in Kozhikode, says probe report
-
LIVE market updates: After a manic Monday, markets look set to open with another gap-down on Tuesday amid growing headwinds.
At 8:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was down at 17,347 levels, compared with yesterday's spot Nifty close of 17,416.
Globally, Nasdaq tumbled 1.3 per cent, and the S&P 500 index was down 0.3 per cent. Dow Jones managed to end on a flat note in overnight trade in the US on Monday.
Primary market update
Latent View Analytics will debut on the bourses today. The grey market premium (GMP) for the stock suggests a strong 147-152 per cent listing pop on its debut on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU