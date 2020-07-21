JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HUL, Axis Bank in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

In the overnight trade, US stocks gained ground and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high.
The Indian markets may open on a positive note today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading around 11,118.50 levels, up 108 points at 7:45 AM.

In the overnight trade, US stocks gained ground and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high, as promising trial results from potential Covid-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment.

Besides global cues, investors will today focus on corporate results, other stock-specific developments, and trend in Covid-19 cases.

Over 60 companies, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Crisil, IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab, and SBI Life, among others are slated to release their June quarter results later in the day.

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect HUL's revenue to decline 2.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,872.8 crore. Besides, they expect the company to maintain operating margins at 26.5 per cent (35 bps higher YoY). CLICK TO READ PREVIEW



