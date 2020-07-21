- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HUL, Axis Bank in focus
- Firm realisations, cost control boost ACC's June quarter performance
- DMart faces JioMart challenge; analysts say impact may not be significant
- Investor groups for easier refund norms, demand participative procedure
- NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi's go-ahead for Initial public offering
- Policybazaar targets $3.5-billion valuation in September 2021 IPO
- Value funds lead returns tally, outperform other equity categories
- L&T Tech to see revenue, margin pressures in FY21 as clients defer spends
- Market regulator issues guidelines on leveraged intra-day trades
- NBCC: Weak margins, muted pace of real estate monetisation key overhangs
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; HUL, Axis Bank in focus
Catch all the live market action here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | COVID-19
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the overnight trade, US stocks gained ground and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high.
The Indian markets may open on a positive note today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading around 11,118.50 levels, up 108 points at 7:45 AM.
In the overnight trade, US stocks gained ground and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high, as promising trial results from potential Covid-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment.
Besides global cues, investors will today focus on corporate results, other stock-specific developments, and trend in Covid-19 cases.
Over 60 companies, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Crisil, IndiaMART InterMESH, Polycab, and SBI Life, among others are slated to release their June quarter results later in the day.
Analysts at ICICI Securities expect HUL's revenue to decline 2.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,872.8 crore. Besides, they expect the company to maintain operating margins at 26.5 per cent (35 bps higher YoY). CLICK TO READ PREVIEW
Analysts at ICICI Securities expect HUL's revenue to decline 2.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,872.8 crore. Besides, they expect the company to maintain operating margins at 26.5 per cent (35 bps higher YoY). CLICK TO READ PREVIEW
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More