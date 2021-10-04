JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; D-Mart, Auro Pharma in focus

Stock market LIVE: Asian shares were trading on a mixed note in the early morning trade

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: The benchmark indices look set to kick off Monday's session on a flat-to-positive note amid mixed global cues. At 8.00 am, the SGX Nifty was up just 22 points at 17,552.

Last week, the markets had witnessed profit-taking and global markets tumbled on worries over US growth concern, China power crisis and high oil price. 

Global Markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.78 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.57 per cent while the Topix index dipped 0.24 per cent. Australian stocks jumped, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.14 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.13 per cent.

Wall Street rebounded on Friday led by economically sensitive cyclicals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.82 per cent.

