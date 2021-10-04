- Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 4: Factors that could guide markets this week
- Stock market to crypto trading: Millennials log in for tips to handle money
- Growth slowdown can be a bigger risk than liquidity: BNP Paribas' Tikekar
- Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund: Outperforming peers consistently
- Female investor participation in India below global average, shows data
- Street signs: Bharti Airtel RE trading, MF compensation norms, and more
- Demand recovery, expansion plans may keep apparel retailers in fashion
- BSE ready with technology for launching electronic gold receipts
- LIC to file draft IPO papers with Sebi by November, says FinMin official
- Coal giant NTPC said to plan IPOs of three units, could raise $2 billion
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; D-Mart, Auro Pharma in focus
Stock market LIVE: Asian shares were trading on a mixed note in the early morning trade
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live market updates: The benchmark indices look set to kick off Monday's session on a flat-to-positive note amid mixed global cues. At 8.00 am, the SGX Nifty was up just 22 points at 17,552.
Last week, the markets had witnessed profit-taking and global markets tumbled on worries over US growth concern, China power crisis and high oil price.
Global Markets
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.78 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.57 per cent while the Topix index dipped 0.24 per cent. Australian stocks jumped, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.14 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.13 per cent.
Wall Street rebounded on Friday led by economically sensitive cyclicals. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.82 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More