- MARKET LIVE: Top factors that are likely to guide indices today
- Dovish central banks across the world to help Asian equities, says HSBC
- Indices break 2-day losing streak; Sensex up 312 pts, Nifty ends at 11,796
- SBI Life share sale subscribed 3.4 times; stock ends 5% lower at Rs 675
- Centre nominates another joint secretary-rank bureaucrat to Sebi board
- Valuation hurdle weighs on stocks of specialty chemical companies
- Lower realisation, rising imports may hit steel firms' earnings: Analysts
- Colgate's investors will have to wait a while to get their smile back
- Market Wrap June 25:Sensex ends 312 pts up, Nifty at 11,796; RIL top gainer
- ICICI Lombard falls 8% after block deals
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Fed chair Jerome Powell's comment on aggressive monetary easing, US-Iran tensions, crude oil prices, and G-20 summit due later this week are likely to guide markets on Wednesday.
Moreover, trading is expected to volatile ahead of the expiry of June series futures & options (F&O) contracts on Thursday. Additionally, progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, and movement of rupee against the US dollar will also play a key role.
On Tuesday, the benchmark indices halted their two-day losing streak to settle with decent gains. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 312 points, or 0.8 per cent, to end at 39,435 while Nifty50 index settled 97 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 11,796.
The rupee settled flat at 69.36 a US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank is “insulated from short-term political pressures,” pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s demand for a significant rate cut.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.9 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 26,548.64, the S&P 500 lost 27.9 points, or 0.95%, to 2,917.45, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.98 points, or 1.51%, to 7,884.72.
In the commodity market, oil prices surged over 1 per cent on Wednesday amid fall in US stockpiles and Middle East worries.
On Tuesday, the benchmark indices halted their two-day losing streak to settle with decent gains. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 312 points, or 0.8 per cent, to end at 39,435 while Nifty50 index settled 97 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 11,796.
The rupee settled flat at 69.36 a US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank is “insulated from short-term political pressures,” pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s demand for a significant rate cut.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.9 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 26,548.64, the S&P 500 lost 27.9 points, or 0.95%, to 2,917.45, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.98 points, or 1.51%, to 7,884.72.
In the commodity market, oil prices surged over 1 per cent on Wednesday amid fall in US stockpiles and Middle East worries.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More