MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at the US Fed rate cut, corporate results, and macroeconomic data for market direction today.
The US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates -- for the first time in a decade -- by 25 basis point to a range of 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on expectations of a lengthy easing cycle by saying the easing was "not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts".
Auto stocks may be in focus today after the government agreed to first target highly-polluted urban cities in its plan for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).
SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
Powell's comments post the rate cut sent US equity markets into a tailspin. Overnight, the Dow and the Nasdaq lost 1.2 per cent each while the S&P 500 declined 1.1 per cent. Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.4 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.5 per cent while Australian shares declined 0.3 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
Analysts expect a marginal growth in Bharti Airtel's Q1 revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) on a sequential basis. READ MORE
Marico and Godrej Consumer Products are among the other 52 firms scheduled to declare their June quarter results today
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
