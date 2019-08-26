- Street signs: YES Bank stock falls, CPSE ETF bet goes wrong, and more
- NBCC stock falls on concerns of weak execution and earnings growth
- Govt's reform push: Domestic equities and rupee likely to see a turnaround
- Commercial vehicle makers to gain the most from FM Sitharaman's measures
- Market players see short-term bounce after FM Sitharaman's measures
- FPI surcharge removal, stimulus measures likely to boost markets: Experts
- Assets under gold ETFs jump to Rs 5,000 cr amid fears of economic headwinds
- Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 86,878 cr in m-cap; ITC takes biggest knock
- 195 firms owe Rs 13 trillion to lenders, borrowings exceed market-cap
- How to manage the offshore rupee market
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian equity markets are set for a surge today following the rollback of an additional levy on foreign funds and a raft of measures announced by the government to boost economic growth.
The enhanced surcharge on long and short-term capital gains has been withdrawn, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. She also announced an immediate infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to boost capital of banks, and lifting of curbs on government departments to buy new vehicles. READ MORE
Stocks of public sector banks and auto firms may be in focus today following the finance minister's announcements for the sectors.
However, the gains may be capped due to weak global cues. US President Donald Trump, on Friday, announced he would hike existing tariffs, applied to about $250 billion in Chinese goods, to 30 per cent from 25 per cent as of October 1. He also said a new round of tariffs on $300 billion in goods will be taxed at 15 per cent, up from 10 per cent.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares were a sea of red on Monday amid the Sino-U.S. trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.8 per cent, and Australia 1.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.3 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More