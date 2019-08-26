JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Representative image
The Indian equity markets are set for a surge today following the rollback of an additional levy on foreign funds and a raft of measures announced by the government to boost economic growth.

The enhanced surcharge on long and short-term capital gains has been withdrawn, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. She also announced an immediate infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to boost capital of banks, and lifting of curbs on government departments to buy new vehicles. READ MORE

Stocks of public sector banks and auto firms may be in focus today following the finance minister's announcements for the sectors.

However, the gains may be capped due to weak global cues. US President Donald Trump, on Friday, announced he would hike existing tariffs, applied to about $250 billion in Chinese goods, to 30 per cent from 25 per cent as of October 1. He also said a new round of tariffs on $300 billion in goods will be taxed at 15 per cent, up from 10 per cent.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares were a sea of red on Monday amid the Sino-U.S. trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.8 per cent, and Australia 1.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.3 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh