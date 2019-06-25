- MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest flat opening for indices
- Street prefers large-cap information technology firms over mid-tier peers
- IFCI plans to sell its remaining stake in National Stock Exchange
- Sebi's move to tighten share pledging norms will improve customer security
- BNP Paribas Cardif to offload 2.5% stake in SBI Life for Rs 1,625 crore
- Number of penny scrips up 50% since 2018; stocks in high-denominations drop
- Expensive valuations of IndiaMART IPO may disappoint investors
- Loans sanctioned by NBFCs drop 31% in Q4 due to loss of investor confidence
- CG Consumer's earnings to grow by up to 20% annually, say analysts
- Sebi plans to tighten rules of pledging shares by promoter group entities
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
Markets are likely to remain volatile on Tuesday as investors look at rolling over June series of Futures & Options (F&O) contracts. Global developments, including tensions between the US and Iran could also steer indices.
On Monday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 72 points lower at 39,123 while the broader Nifty50 dipped 24 points to 11,700.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.
Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $64.89 a barrel by 6:00 am.
The rupee settled 23 paise higher at 69.35 to the US dollar.
Global cues
Asian shares were trading flat during the early morning trade as investors looked to US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this week. Japan’s Nikkei was down by 0.05 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.35 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Down Jones ended 8 points higher at 26,727 during the overnight trade on Monday. The S&P500 index, however, lost 5 points to settle at 2,945 while the Nasdaq shed 26 points to settle at 8,006.
(With inputs from Reuters)
