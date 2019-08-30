JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Benchmark indices may open flat today as investors await the April-June quarter (Q1FY20) GDP numbers to be released later in the day. Data on forex reserves, infrastructure output, and bank loan growth will also be released today. 

According to a Reuters poll, the Indian economy is set for weakest quarter of growth in five years. The poll median showed the economy was expected to have grown at a year-on-year pace of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter, a touch slower than 5.8 per cent in the preceding three months.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Annual Report, has identified the slowdown in the Indian economy as 'cyclical', "with deep structural problems requiring urgent reforms". READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Overnight, Wall Street added more than 1 per cent after China’s commerce ministry said Beijing and Washington were discussing the next round of face-to-face talks scheduled for September. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all added over 1 per cent each. Asian shares ticked higher on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index gained 1.3 per cent.

