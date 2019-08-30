- Client securities: Sebi extends deadline by a month for brokers
- Sebi exonerates three former executives of NSE in co-location case
- Demand woes, downgrades keep sheen off steel industry, say analysts
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank MD's exit weighs on Indiabulls Housing Finance stock
- Store expansion, strong Q1 numbers enhance growth outlook of pricey Trent
- Category III AIFs may turn to GIFT to move past surcharge hurdle
- Power exchange backed by BSE, PTC, ICICI to divest 60% promoter stake
- BSE ties up with Steel Users Federation of India for steel futures
- Market Wrap, Aug 29: Sensex slips 383 pts, Nifty below 11,000
- F&O traders blindsided by technical glitch on Zerodha's digital platform
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Benchmark indices may open flat today as investors await the April-June quarter (Q1FY20) GDP numbers to be released later in the day. Data on forex reserves, infrastructure output, and bank loan growth will also be released today.
According to a Reuters poll, the Indian economy is set for weakest quarter of growth in five years. The poll median showed the economy was expected to have grown at a year-on-year pace of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter, a touch slower than 5.8 per cent in the preceding three months.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Annual Report, has identified the slowdown in the Indian economy as 'cyclical', "with deep structural problems requiring urgent reforms". READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Overnight, Wall Street added more than 1 per cent after China’s commerce ministry said Beijing and Washington were discussing the next round of face-to-face talks scheduled for September. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all added over 1 per cent each. Asian shares ticked higher on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index gained 1.3 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More