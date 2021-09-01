JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Choppy session ahead as peak margin norms kick in from today

Stock market LIVE: Two new IPOs will open for subscription today, namely Ami Organic & Vijaya Diagnostic

MARKETS LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: A host of regulatory and macro-economic triggers are set to keep indices volatile on Wednesday. 
To begin with, the fourth and final phase of peak margin requirements will kick in from today where traders will be required to maintain 100 per cent of the peak margin.

That apart, on the economic front, markets will react to the June quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, released late on Tuesday. India's economy grew by a record 20.1 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY22), which was in-line with Street estimates. Further, Manufacturing PMI data for the month of August is also slated to be released later in the day.

Two public issues -- Vijaya Diagnostic and Ami Organics will open for subscription today and will run through Friday. 

Global Markets
US stocks edged back from a record amid mixed data, including weaker consumer confidence and a jump in home prices. Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders evaluated the outlook for central bank stimulus and the global recovery’s resilience to the delta virus variant. Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.7 per cent.

