- MARKET LIVE: GST Council meeting, oil prices, global cues top factors today
- IIFL Wealth Management makes strong debut; shares hit upper trading limit
- Monsoon season and cash handouts keep BNP Paribas bullish on FMCGs
- Sebi sets up expert panel to suggest norms for social stock exchanges
- Sensex, Nifty slump to 7-month lows amid heavy sell-off in domestic markets
- Rana Kapoor's Morgan Credits sells Rs 337 crore of shares in Yes Bank
- Tiger Global picks up 31.1% stake in Tata-backed RKSV Securities
- Investigate steep decline in a debt fund's AUM as it can spell trouble
- City Gas distributors' stocks gain 6-8%, fundamentals remain healthy
- Avenue Supermarts: Rich valuations mean little room to miss expectations
MARKET LIVE: GST Council meeting, oil prices, global cues top factors today
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could also unveil measures today, including review of import tariffs on certain items, to boost economic growth, news agency Reuters reported.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 470 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 36,093.47 while the broader Nifty50 settled at 10,705, down 136 points or 1.25 per cent.
OIL AND RUPEE
In the commodities market, oil prices inched marginally higher on concerns that last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities still pose supply risks. The Brent Crude Futures were trading at $63.76 per barrel mark, up 0.68 per cent in the early trade.
In the currency market, the rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 71.34 against the US dollar on Thursday.
In the commodities market, oil prices inched marginally higher on concerns that last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities still pose supply risks. The Brent Crude Futures were trading at $63.76 per barrel mark, up 0.68 per cent in the early trade.
In the currency market, the rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 71.34 against the US dollar on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share prices inched higher on Friday as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration. Resumption of trade dialogues between the US and China for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday, too, boosted investors' sentiment.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.34 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.18 per cent.
On Wall Street, shares ended flat during the overnight trade on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.19 per cent to 27,095 levels, the S&P500 ended unchanged at 3,007, and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.07 per cent higher at 8,183 mark.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More