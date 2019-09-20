JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: GST Council meeting, oil prices, global cues top factors today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets could remain volatile today as investors pin hopes on rate cut by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled to meet later today, to arrest slowdown in sales.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could also unveil measures today, including review of import tariffs on certain items, to boost economic growth, news agency Reuters reported. 

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 470 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at 36,093.47 while the broader Nifty50 settled at 10,705, down 136 points or 1.25 per cent.

OIL AND RUPEE

In the commodities market, oil prices inched marginally higher on concerns that last weekend’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities still pose supply risks. The Brent Crude Futures were trading at $63.76 per barrel mark, up 0.68 per cent in the early trade. 

In the currency market, the rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 71.34 against the US dollar on Thursday. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share prices inched higher on Friday as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration. Resumption of trade dialogues between the US and China for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday, too, boosted investors' sentiment. 

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.34 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.18 per cent.

On Wall Street, shares ended flat during the overnight trade on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.19 per cent to 27,095 levels, the S&P500 ended unchanged at 3,007, and the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.07 per cent higher at 8,183 mark.

(With inputs from Reuters)


 

