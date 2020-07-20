JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open lower; HDFC Bank, Glenmark in focus

Track all the market developments here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers
Stock brokers (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian market is likely to see a gap-down start today as the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 50.5 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 10,880.50 levels. 

Last week, the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.16 per cent and the Nifty50 climbed 1.24 per cent amid brisk buying in IT counters post better-than-expected June quarter results.

For the current week, investors are expected to focus on June quarter earnings. Further, stock-specific developments, global cues and updates related to Covid-19 will also remain on their radar.

That apart, listing of Rossari Biotech on July 23 will be closely watched by the market participants. The public offer of the company, which was open for subscription between July 13 and July 15, was subscribed 79.4 times.

On the earnings front, over 250 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilver (HUL), ITC, L&T, and Asian Paints, among others are slated to report their quarterly numbers this week. Today, as many as 40 companies are scheduled to report their results today. The list includes names such as ACC, Den Networks, and SBI Cards.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported its highest single day spike of 38,902 cases and 543 deaths. The caseload rose to 1,113,400, according to Worldometer.

