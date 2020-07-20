MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open lower; HDFC Bank, Glenmark in focus

- Lifeline for MFs: PMO suggests steps for resolution of stressed assets
- Commodity picks: 20 July, 2020
- Online brokerages see growth in new investors, trading activity in Mar-June
- After April fiasco, MCX to allow negative price trading from July 27
- Street signs: Nifty in bullish territory, HNIs look to break even, and more
- Q1 show, Covid trend and geopolitics to drive markets this week: Analysts
- Aarti Drugs to Tata Comm: Earnings rise for 15 firms in Covid-19 economy
- Mindspace REIT plans to raise $599 million through IPO to pay debt
- Stocks end higher on hopes of strong quarterly earnings, economic growth
- Second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF receives bids worth Rs 10,000 cr
Last week, the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.16 per cent and the Nifty50 climbed 1.24 per cent amid brisk buying in IT counters post better-than-expected June quarter results.
For the current week, investors are expected to focus on June quarter earnings. Further, stock-specific developments, global cues and updates related to Covid-19 will also remain on their radar.
That apart, listing of Rossari Biotech on July 23 will be closely watched by the market participants. The public offer of the company, which was open for subscription between July 13 and July 15, was subscribed 79.4 times.
On the earnings front, over 250 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilver (HUL), ITC, L&T, and Asian Paints, among others are slated to report their quarterly numbers this week. Today, as many as 40 companies are scheduled to report their results today. The list includes names such as ACC, Den Networks, and SBI Cards.
Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported its highest single day spike of 38,902 cases and 543 deaths. The caseload rose to 1,113,400, according to Worldometer.
