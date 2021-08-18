JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; HDFC Bank, HAL in focus

Stock market LIVE: A possibility of profit booking at higher levels and ahead of a market holiday on Thursday looms

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Stock-specific action and global cues would guide markets on Wednesday. At 7.35 am, SGX Nifty was trading 34 points higher at 16,637.

Besides, a possibility of profit booking at higher levels and ahead of a market holiday on Thursday looms. Moreover, volatility could also remain high amid weekly F&O expiry and mixed global market trend. 

Global cues
On the global market front, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79%, the S&P 500 lost 0.71% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93%.

Despite a weak Wall Street finish, markets in Asia held on to slim gains. Japan’s Topix index added 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steady, South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

