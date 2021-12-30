MARKETS: Benchmarks likely to start trade on a flat note; HUL in focus

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start on a flattish note on Thursday after having ended lower a day before in a choppy trading session. At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty was quoting 17,284 , as compared to the Nifty's spot close of 17,213 on Wednesday.
Among individual shares, Hindustan Unilever and the entire FMCG pack will be in focus, as the distributors of the former plan to stop supply of its products in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting from January 1, at the same time demand for FMCG products in the December quarter has been weaker. READ MORE
Shares of Tata Group hospitality arm Indian Hotels will also be eyed as the company has acquired the balance 14.28 percent equity stake in ELEL Hotels and Investments.
Further, financial stocks may also be looked out for as the RBI, in its Financial Stability Report has said that banks’ asset quality may deteriorate further but lenders have enough capital to withstand a severe shock.
Bad loans of commercial banks in India may rise to between 8.1 and 9.5 per cent under varied degrees of stress by September 2022 from 6.9 per cent in September 2021, the central bank added.
Global cues
The US retailers backed by strong holiday season sales boosted the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 to a record high. Dow was up for the sixth straight trading session, up 0.3 per cent on Wednesday. The S&P 500 advanced 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after US inventories fell, thus offsetting demand concerns from Omicron fears. Brent Crude gained 0.4 per cent at $79.23 a barrel, and WTI Crude rose 0.8 per cent to $76.56 a barrel.
Markets in Asia this morning had opened on a quiet note. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Taiwan were up 0.0 - 0.3 per cent each. Nikkei and Straits Times were down 0.1 per cent each.
