MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open flat; L&T, HUL, Bajaj Auto in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday.
The Indian markets may see a tepid start today as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was trading around 11,153 levels, up 21.75 points at 7:16 AM.

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Asia shares were set to open lower after US President Donald Trump’s comments regarding the country’s surge in novel coronavirus cases outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street.
In commodities, oil prices fell on Wednesday. 

Back home, as many as 39 companies are expected to report their June quarter results including names such as Bajaj Auto, L&T, and Rallis India.

On Tuesday, FMCG major HUL reported a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1), aided in part by its merger with GSK Consumer on April 1 while private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 31.29 per cent year-on-year drop in profit before tax for the first quarter ended June 30 on higher provisions booked in the current quarter, and also due to moving towards a more conservative mode of accounting.

