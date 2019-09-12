JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Stock market
Investors will eye macro data, global cues, Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement for market direction today.

The data on factory output (IIP) for July and retail inflation (CPI inflation) for August is set to be released later in the day.

The markets will also take note of the temporary thaw in the US-China tariff war after US President Donald Trump agreed to delay an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods by two weeks. Investors also await a meeting of European Central Bank (ECB) later today in which it is expected to announce more support for the economy.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.06 per cent. Asian stocks followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.41 per cent.

Oil prices slumped more than 2 per cent. Brent settled at $60.81.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh