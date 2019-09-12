- Overnight schemes gain traction as Sebi tightens norms on liquid funds
- New fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund garners Rs 358 crore
- YES Bank rallies 15% on co-founder Rana Kapoor's stake sale reports
- Cadila Healthcare recovers on India, emerging market sales forecast
- Value and contra funds disappoint investors, fail to beat benchmark returns
- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan bets on PE, infrastructure in India
- Overhaul of Sebi panels on the cards to accommodate govt nominees
- After strong gains the past 4 months, some headwinds for Nestle stock
- Market Wrap, Sept 11: Sensex ends 125 pts higher, Nifty at 11,036
- Siraj Choudhary made MD, CEO of National Collateral Management Services Ltd
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will eye macro data, global cues, Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement for market direction today.
The data on factory output (IIP) for July and retail inflation (CPI inflation) for August is set to be released later in the day.
The markets will also take note of the temporary thaw in the US-China tariff war after US President Donald Trump agreed to delay an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods by two weeks. Investors also await a meeting of European Central Bank (ECB) later today in which it is expected to announce more support for the economy.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street moved higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.06 per cent. Asian stocks followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.41 per cent.
Oil prices slumped more than 2 per cent. Brent settled at $60.81.
(With inputs from Reuters)
