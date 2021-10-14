MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty could open at record highs; Infy, Wipro in focus

LIVE market updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex could claim 61,000-mark while the Nifty may vault past 18,200 levels on the bourses on Thursday, buoyed by robust guidance by IT majors anb

Besides, firm global cues, steady oil prices, and receding Covid-19 cases back home will support sentiment. That said, some volatility on account of weekly F&O expiry and release of WPI-inflation data cannot be ruled out.

Earnings today

A total of 21 companies, including HCL Technologies, Cyient, and Den Networks are scheduled to announce their results today.

Analysts expect double-digit revenue growth for HCL Tech between 12 to 13 per cent for Q2FY22 on a Year-on-Year basis. The strong recovery, they say, will be led by the ramp-up of large deals won in the earlier quarters.

Global cues



The S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.73 per cent and Dow Jones ended flat.

In Asia, Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 1.3 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was steady. S&P futures were up 0.3 per cent.