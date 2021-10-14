Mindtree surges 10%, hits new high on strong September quarter earnings

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree Q4 profit up 53% YoY to Rs 317 cr; declares dividend of Rs 17.5/sh
Mindtree rallies 6%, hits new high in a weak market; zooms 101% in 6 months
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
Stocks to watch: Mindtree, Vodafone Idea, RIL, IDBI Bank, Shilpa Medicare
Stocks to watch: Macrotech Developers, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, RCom, ACC
-
Shares of Mindtree surged 10 per cent to Rs 4,799.55, also its record high on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after reporting strong earnings for the July-September quarter (Q2FY22), with 12.8 per cent sequential growth in dollar revenue. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin also improved 20 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 20.5 per cent.
In rupee terms, the consolidated revenue was up 12.9 per cent QoQ at Rs 2,586 crore, while net profit rose 16.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 399 crore.
The stock of the information technology (IT) consulting & software company surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,732 touched on September 24, 2021. At 09:20 am, it was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 4,750.80, as compared to a 0.63 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The board has approved an interim dividend of 100 per cent or Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each. October 22, 2021, has been fixed as the record date for payment of the interim dividend.
In Q2FY22, revenue growth was driven by technology, media and services (up 5.6 per cent QoQ), BFSI (up 8.4 per cent QoQ), retail, CPG and manufacturing (up 29.6 per cent QoQ) and travel & hospitality (up 14.4 per cent QoQ). On EBITDA margins, there was an impact of -140bps due to wage hike and -30bps on currency, which was mitigated by +190 bps impact from strong growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.
However, Mindtree is currently trading at expensive valuations of 45x FY23E EPS and we are of the opinion that all positives seem to be largely priced in at the CMP, the brokerage said, adding that it sees limited upside from here on in the stock price.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU