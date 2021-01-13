MARKET LIVE: Indices to open higher; Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel in focus

- Market Ahead, January 13: All you need to know before the opening bell
Stock market LIVE updates: Infosys, Wipro, Amtek Auto, GTPL Hathaway and six other firms are slated to release their Q3 numbers today
Q3FY21 earnings, macro data and stock-specific developments too may sway the market mood today.
Earnings today
Infosys, Wipro, Amtek Auto, GTPL Hathaway and six other firms are slated to release their Q3 numbers today.
Lead by the ramp-up of Vanguard deal, incremental revenue contribution from acquisitions and strong growth momentum in key verticals, analysts expect IT bellwether Infosys to post a 9-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its revenue (in rupee terms) for the quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21). READ MORE
Meanwhile, Wipro may post decent revenue growth, minimum-to-no impact on EBIT margins and a 5-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit for the October-December quarter (Q3FY21). READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street fluctuated not far from its record highs. The Dow rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28%.
Tracking modest gains from US markets, Asian shares opened mostly higher as investors bet on economic recovery. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.11%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1% and South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 0.64%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
