MARKETS: Gap-up open likely as SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; IT majors in focus

Further, market action may also be dictated by India's retail inflation rate, which shot up to a five-month high in December to 5.59 per cent. On the other hand, industrial output growth decelerated to a nine-month low in November to 1.4 per cent, signaling that economic recovery remains weak.

Among individual stocks, Aditya Birla Money, Mindtree, and Tata Metaliks may also be eyed as the companies announce their December quarter results.

Global cues

The US edged higher on Wednesday after retail inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 7 per cent in December but within the forecasts, thus suggesting that the Federal Reserve will not have to hike interest rates too aggressively. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended with marginal gains in the range of 0.1–0.3 per cent each.

Oil prices also extended gains on the back of a sharper-than-expected fall in the US inventories. The inventories fell to their lowest level since October 2018. Brent Crude rose 1.1 per cent to $84.67 a barrel, and WTI Crude jumped 1.8 per cent to $82.64 a barrel.

The major Asian seemed directionless barring Nikkei which was down 0.9 per cent. Others like Hang Seng and Taiwan were up 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, while Shanghai Composite, Straits Times and Kospi were down 0.1 per cent each.