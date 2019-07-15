- Social bourses may come under NSE, BSE; Sebi to set up an expert committee
- Here's why govt's plan to float sovereign issue has divided the bond market
- Commodity picks: July 15, 2019
- Gail India, Emami, Shriram Transport Finance on fund managers' radar
- Liquid funds likely to see further investor pullouts in coming months
- Street signs: Market weakness might continue; BF Utilities gains, and more
- Regulatory changes, margin pressure likely to weigh on IT stocks
- Nine of top 10 cos lose Rs 88,609 crore in m-cap; HDFC, TCS suffer the most
- FPIs remain net buyers in July so far, infuse Rs 3,551 crore in markets
- The multitrillion-dollar black hole engulfing the world's bond markets
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
June quarter earnings will continue to be the biggest trigger for the markets.
Today, the market will also react to Infosys earnings announced after market hours on Friday. Infosys reported a 5.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 3,802 crore for Q1FY20. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Moreover, a series of domestic and global macroeconomic data will be released this week. India's Wholesale price inflation and balance of trade data for June will be out today. Traders may also react to the industrial production data for May and retail inflation prints for June that were released after market hours on Friday.
On a global scale, China will present its second-quarter GDP numbers later in the day.
SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.
RESULTS TODAY
Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Metaliks, and Gujarat Hotels are among the eight companies set to declare their June quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares started the week on a softer note on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. Australian shares slipped 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s inched 0.3 per cent lower.
In the US, all three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday. The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent, to 27,332, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent, to 3,014 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent, to 8,244.
(With inputs from Reuters)
