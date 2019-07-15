JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market
June quarter earnings will continue to be the biggest trigger for the markets. 
 
Today, the market will also react to Infosys earnings announced after market hours on Friday. Infosys reported a 5.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 3,802 crore for Q1FY20. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Moreover, a series of domestic and global macroeconomic data will be released this week. India's Wholesale price inflation and balance of trade data for June will be out today. Traders may also react to the industrial production data for May and retail inflation prints for June that were released after market hours on Friday.

On a global scale, China will present its second-quarter GDP numbers later in the day.
 
SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.
 
Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Metaliks, and Gujarat Hotels are among the eight companies set to declare their June quarter results today. 

Asian shares started the week on a softer note on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. Australian shares slipped 0.8 per cent while South Korea’s inched 0.3 per cent lower.

In the US, all three major indexes posted record closing highs on Friday. The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent, to 27,332, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 per cent, to 3,014 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent, to 8,244.

(With inputs from Reuters)

